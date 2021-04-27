Starting Tuesday, Celina ISD students, staff and guests get to choose whether they want to wear a face covering in district facilities.
CISD Superintendent Tom Maglisceau announced the policy change in a Friday letter to parents and students.
The announcement comes after the district’s March decision to make face coverings optional in the classroom for students and staff in kindergarten through sixth grades, contingent upon teacher or campus administration direction. At the time, the CISD School Board had directed district leaders to continue monitoring the school community’s health and to watch for any spike in COVID-19 cases, Maglisceau stated.
The board had also asked for a formal review, presented as a safety and security issue, to be presented during the closed session portion of its April 19 meeting. After that discussion the board had district leadership review and revise the CISD safety protocols, Maglisceau said.
Per the district’s new policies, face coverings for students, staff and guests are optional in all district facilities and campuses. That includes classrooms, hallways during transition times as well as arrivals and dismissals. In addition, face coverings are optional for all students and staff in district transportation, Maglisceau’s letter stated.
However, Celina ISD is maintaining some of its COVID-19 safety protocols.
“In an effort to finish the year strong, and to enable all students to participate in year-end activities, all other current safety practices and procedures remain in effect, including current protocols for limiting visitors in district facilities,” Maglisceau stated.
Social distancing practices remain in place, and athletic facilities still have 50% capacity standards, Maglisceau’s letter stated.
“And as always, when visiting other districts, CISD students and guests must abide by the safety protocols and procedures set in place by a host district,” he added.
District leadership is set to continue monitoring community health and to give monthly reports to the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.