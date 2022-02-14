Near the beginning of what would be a 17-point second half for the junior shooting guard, Kennedale's Reagan Jackson drove to the basket, managed to put up a shot despite being fouled and then watched as the ball found the bottom of the net.
Seconds later, Jackson looked to the sky and let out a scream that echoed through the gym.
But that scream wasn't even close to the biggest noise Jackson and the Kennedale Lady Kats would make Monday night. Jackson, after scoring a team-high 14 points in the first half, took over the game in the third quarter as the Lady Kats ended Celina's season with a 59-34 win in Region II-4A bi-district playoff action at Frisco Lebanon Trail High School.
Jackson, who finished with a game-high 31 points, scored the first seven points in the third quarter to help Kennedale pull away to a 36-16 lead. It was a lead that proved too big for the Celina Lady Cats to overcome despite the best efforts of sophomore forward Susan Edwards and sophomore guard Madi Vandorpe, who combined for 13 of Celina's 18 second-half points.
Vandorpe and Edwards both netted double figures for Celina with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Celina head coach Susan Ollison said Kennedale's athleticism and full-court pressure on defense early in the first half made it difficult for her players to keep pace.
"Kennedale is a great team, very athletic and quick, and they had that over us," Ollison said.
Monday night's loss marked the final game for Celina seniors Taylor Zdrojewski and Ashanti Whiston. Zdrojewski finished with five points.
"Taylor is a leader on the court," Ollison said. "She is our Division I soccer player, and hasn't played basketball since the eighth grade, so we have had to work on her soccer skills transferring those to basketball skills. (Taylor) has been a huge asset for us, and gotten us through several games that I am not sure we would have pulled out because they had big girls and (Taylor) could contend with them.
"Ashanti is our finesse, quiet leader," Ollison continued. "She is the one on the floor that if the girls need a little kick in the butt, she will give them a kick in the butt, and if they need a little 'mama love,' she will give 'momma love' on them. I couldn't ask for two better seniors — different kind of seniors — but couldn't ask for better seniors."
Even down by more than 25 points at times in the fourth quarter, Celina didn't let down on a comeback effort, and it is this playoff experience and the effort in all four quarters that Ollison hopes will pay off for her young Celina team which featured four freshmen and six sophomores on Monday night's roster.
"We are stinking young," she said. "We played a lot of 5A schools early in the season thinking we would see the big, good schools come playoff time and we did, and hopefully this will pay off and we will come back better for it."
