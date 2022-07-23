Celina Landing

A concept plan for the Celina Landing development, which received approval for mixed use zoning in July. 

 Concept plan courtesy of city of Celina

A 71-acre piece of land has been zoned for mixed use following a Celina City Council vote.

A planned development dubbed “Celina Landing,” formerly known as KDD Ranch, was the subject of the rezoning. The land is located in the northwest portion of downtown Celina, in the northwest corner of future Celina Parkway and future J. Fred Smith Parkway.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

