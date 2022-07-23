A 71-acre piece of land has been zoned for mixed use following a Celina City Council vote.
A planned development dubbed “Celina Landing,” formerly known as KDD Ranch, was the subject of the rezoning. The land is located in the northwest portion of downtown Celina, in the northwest corner of future Celina Parkway and future J. Fred Smith Parkway.
According to city documentation, a development agreement that outlined future annexation and zoning was approved in March. The property was previously zoned with a planned development and commercial zoning.
Restrictions for the zoning include that the land will have a minimum of 30% slated as commercial, office and retail, a maximum of 25% as single family detached and a maximum 50% as single family attached (townhomes). In addition, requirements detail a maximum 25% of multi-family horizontal product, a maximum 50% of multi-family urban edge product and a maximum 60% of multifamily urban living product.
The item came with recommended approval by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and by city staff.
The council approved the zoning unanimously. Councilman Philip Ferguson was not present at the meeting.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.