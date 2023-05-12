On the porch at Summer Moon in Downtown Celina, Ryan Tubbs is being recognized.
One man passing by comes over to shake his hand. One woman waves hello. Another passerby gives him congratulations.
It is Wednesday, May 10, and it has been four days since Tubbs secured his spot as Celina’s next mayor. Unofficial results shared by Collin and Denton counties on May 6 show a win for Tubbs with 54.2% of the votes over the 45.8% garnered by incumbent Sean Terry. Election results are slated to be certified, and Tubbs is expected to be sworn in at a later city council meeting.
Looking ahead, Celina’s mayor-elect said his priorities include infrastructure — including road maintenance — as well as park development and looking at the city’s future water and utility agreements.
Tubbs comes to the helm of Celina as the city continues to look ahead at the onset of population growth that has impacted north Texas and that continues to scoot north. At this stage in its growth, Tubbs said, the city should focus on supporting small businesses as they bring services to the city.
“Nobody wants to drive 15 minutes, 20 minutes to Prosper, to Frisco. Most want those services offered here,” Tubbs said. “And small businesses are really — it's cliché — but the backbone of the city. A lot of times they're your neighbors. They're people you go to church with, and they're a great representation of the heartbeat of the city. So I really think we need to work on growing our small businesses. And then as the city grows, the large businesses will come knocking on our door like they already have.”
When it comes to maintaining the city’s “small-town feel,” Tubbs said it starts with Celina’s historic downtown area.
“I think that really brings a sense of community and makes everyone feel like we're smaller,” Tubbs said. “Even though currently we service about 42,000-43,000 residents as a city I think our square itself helps bring people together and showcase what we've invested as a city and invested as a community.”
As Tubbs looks ahead to a first-time run as Celina mayor, he said his short-term goals include making connections with other representatives at the county, state and local level to look at improving the area together. He also mentioned ensuring cooperation between the city and both Celina and Prosper ISDs.
“And then long term, we need to work with TxDOT and the county when Frontier and FM 1461 improve, along with the outer loop going through Denton County,” he said. “So I think that's really a long term goal, is to improve our mobility.”
Tubbs is slated to be sworn in at a special meeting on May 16, the city of Celina confirmed Friday.
“I'm just excited to get started and work with council, work with the city manager to ensure their vision is carried out,” Tubbs said. “This isn't my city, this isn't their city, this is really our city. It's ‘What do the residents want?’ The reason we go through and make all of these master plans is to get feedback and get engagement from the city to see what Celina wants to look like and who we want to be in the future.”
This story has been updated with new information. Tubbs is slated to be sworn in on May 16 at a special meeting of the Celina City Council.
