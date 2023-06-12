The Celina City Council is gearing up to discuss next steps following the announced resignation of Celina City Manager Jason Laumer.
The resignation was confirmed by the city of Celina in a May 26 press release. The Celina City Council is slated to accept Laumer's resignation, appoint an interim city manager and consider and act on a search method for a city manager during its June 13 regular meeting, according to the meeting agenda.
In a Monday statement to the Celina Record, newly-elected Celina Mayor Ryan Tubbs said he expects the meeting to include discussion regarding hiring a national search firm to identify the top candidates in city management from around the country who have an interest in serving the city.
"We are fortunate to have incredible strategic plans and masterplans as guideposts for our growth," Tubbs stated. "I am eager to find a unifying leader who can work with the city staff and the city council to align with these plans and lead Celina through these exciting days of growth, while honoring and guarding the wonderful heritage and cherished traditions we hold dearly."
Tubbs outlined the planned process for a city manager search, which includes a vote to select a search firm. After the vote, Tubbs said, candidates will be screened and selected for consideration. Those candidates will be narrowed down into a group of semi-finalists and finalists. Residents, city staff and the city council will then have an opportunity to meet the finalists, Tubbs said. Following the reception of input, there will be a vote, and a formal offer will be made to the next city manager, he said.
"I believe the expectation of the council and the community will be to find a candidate with the background and experience in a similar city who will be invigorated by the opportunity to lead and work in the fastest-growing city in Texas," Tubbs stated. "This person should be seasoned in strong negotiations with large developers, able to attract large businesses while incentivizing our wonderful small businesses, and comfortable with the outfacing public relationships that are critical for leading this community through the unprecedented days before us."
The city announced on May 30 that Celina Assistant City Manager Karla Stovall had been named acting city manager.
"The council and I have been so impressed with city staff, as they have worked to make this a seamless transition period," Tubbs stated. "We are grateful to the city staff for their exceptional work and their tireless service to our community. I strongly believe Celina’s best days are before us."
The June 13 Celina City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Celina City Council Chambers (112 N Colorado St.). Items concerning the city manager transition are listed as Action Items 9A-D on the meeting agenda. The meeting agenda is available at celinacitytx.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
