Celina Council chambers file

The Celina City Council Chambers, located at 112 N. Colorado. 

 Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

The Celina City Council is gearing up to discuss next steps following the announced resignation of Celina City Manager Jason Laumer. 

The resignation was confirmed by the city of Celina in a May 26 press release. The Celina City Council is slated to accept Laumer's resignation, appoint an interim city manager and consider and act on a search method for a city manager during its June 13 regular meeting, according to the meeting agenda.  

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments