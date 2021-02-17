Celina Mayor Sean Terry took to Facebook Live on Wednesday morning to urge residents to conserve water in the wake of above-average winter water usage in the city.
In the winter, Celina typically uses 2 million gallons per day, Terry said, but on Tuesday, the city had racked up a demand for 4 million gallons of water. Those are levels usually seen by the city in the summer.
“I know that some of it’s due to busted pipes, people that are dripping their faucets, running their faucets, which is great,” Terry said. “We need to continue doing that to try to keep the damage down to a minimum.”
However, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District (UTRWD), which serves Celina, has asked the city to try to conserve water as much as possible, Terry said.
The city’s tanks were full as of Wednesday morning, Terry said, but the city was asking for conserved water use in the midst of the elevated demand.
The water district had local equipment challenges the night before as a result of extreme winter weather, and the district couldn’t supply the city with the amount of water needed to refill the city’s water supply, Terry said.
“So we have our tanks full right now,” he said. “Typically, that gets us through about 48 hours. But with the higher demands right now, we want to make sure we’re conserving just as much as we can so we can all have water and get through this.”
Residents do not have to boil water, Terry said. While residents should continue to drip water from faucets to avoid pipe bursts, water should be conserved for essential needs. A city statement told residents to delay using water for laundry and dishes and to take short showers, not baths.
Terry added that Celina does not get water from the North Texas Municipal Water District. The Upper Trinity Regional Water District is still providing water, but at a lower volume, which could mean low water pressure, Terry said.
“Anything we can do to conserve, in my opinion, over this next 24 hours is going to help us get through the rest of the week,” Terry said.
During the video, Celina’s mayor mentioned the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which has faced heavy scrutiny as millions of Texans were reported to be without power in the wake of extreme weather conditions.
“We’re not very happy with ERCOT,” Terry said. “I was on a call yesterday with the Collin County Judge and some local Oncor officials and stuff, and we really don’t get straight answers from our electric providers.”
Terry said elected officials would stay on state leaders to get answers in the future.
“Because this is not the way you treat people,” he said.
Terry described conversations from the day before as “very heated,” with local mayors asking tough questions that he said many electrical providers could not answer.
“And again, some of them, their hands are tied by ERCOT, and we’ve got to figure out what the breakdown was there,” he added.
In the meantime, he said, conserving water remains the immediate need. He said the city did not have a water crisis, but that conservation would allow the Upper Trinity Regional Water District to help other cities.
