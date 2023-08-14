Guy Charles has been there for big moments in Celina football history. He remembers seeing Celina secure its state championship in 1995, and when he himself became a Bobcat, Celina won two more state championships during his junior and senior years.
Now, he's here for the big moments in Celina's future. Charles is back in Bobcat territory serving as captain of the Celina Quarterback Club, which works to support all Celina ISD athletics.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born in Fort Worth. I am the oldest of two boys. My parents moved us to Prosper in 1988 when my dad took the position as the athletic director. I attended Prosper from 1st grade to 8th grade. I remember in 1995 watching Celina make their way to the state championship in football. After my dad stopped coaching in Prosper, he became Anna High School’s principal. The summer of 1996, my dad said we could either move to Anna, or we could move to Celina. He left the decision in my hands since I was going into high school. I told him that decision was easy, as I had played little league ball with a bunch of guys from Celina. Celina also had a marching band (I was a trumpet player), and most of all Celina had just won state in football! So in 1996 I traded my green and white jersey for an orange and white jersey and never looked back. My JV football coach that year was Coach Elliott. My freshman and sophomore year I marched in the band and also played football. From what I've been told, I was the first person in Celina’s history to take my shoulder pads off at half-time and march in the band. After my sophomore year, though, I chose to just focus on football. That was a decision I would never regret as we went on to win state my junior and senior years. I was fortunate enough to play under Coach G.A. Moore, Coach Butch Ford, and Coach Elliott, who was my position coach. I played left tackle and hauled hay with Coach Elliott in the summer, which made 2-a-days a piece of cake. My little brother took my spot in the marching band, and my dad became my high school principal my senior year. All the while, my mom was the loudest screaming fan in the stands. So you could say my family was fully bought in to being Bobcats!
As far as my personal life today, I'm nothing without Christ. Time and prayer with my Savior is what feeds my spirit. Micah 6:8 is what I live by. I exist to do what is right, love people and work humbly. I have been tremendously blessed to be married to my best friend, Elaine Charles, for 17 years. We have two beautiful daughters, Emiline and Emery, and a son in heaven named Tripper. One thing people are surprised to learn is that we live in Plano. Even though my degree is in audio engineering, my business partner and I are the owners of TELEIOS Financial, a financial planning firm here in Celina. As far as hobbies: I love to hunt and fish, I enjoy listening to all types of good music, and my stress reliever is cooking in my large collection of old cast iron cookware dating back to the early 1800s.
How did you come to be a part of the Celina QB Club?
Four years ago, I was invited to a town luncheon at the athletic complex banquet room. After the meeting I ran into Coach Elliott, who I hadn't seen for a number of years. He asked me right away when was I moving back to Celina (which I still haven’t yet to this day…it cost too much LOL). He went on to tell me that he needed me involved in the Quarterback Club, as there were hardly any alumni involved. Then, Mrs. Sharrock came around the corner and reiterated the exact same two statements. Mrs. Sharrock was my dad’s right hand person back when he was principal at Celina. So, right then and there I knew that my coach needed me, so I started coming to meetings. One year after being involved in the club, Mark Kissinger nominated me to be on the board. My response was I would really need to think about it, as I knew it was a huge commitment; three years to be exact. Elaine and I went straight to the Lord asking for wisdom and guidance. After spending a week in prayer, we decided it was a great opportunity for me to pour back into a town and program that I dearly loved and had been away from for over 20 years. The hardest part about the whole thing is getting up at 2:45 a.m. on Thursday mornings to be up at the field house by 4 a.m. to prepare for our meeting that starts at 5:30 a.m. But it is so worth the reward of being able to serve and help pour back into young men, as the QB Club did for me when I was in high school. I owe it to Celina’s Athletic Program, as it had a profound impact in shaping me as a man. I am proud to be captain for such an amazing historically rich group. I can’t believe we are celebrating 70 years as a club this year.
What are your hopes for this year's run as captain?
First and foremost, drawing in the community, especially men, and letting them know that they have a place of fellowship. This type of community and fellowship provides an outlet for the older generation to pour into the young. Additionally, making the club more efficient in all that we do and what we are involved in. Finally, on a more personal front, I pray that I do right by Celina. As an alumnus, I want to make my coaches and all the previous captains before me proud.
You played football for Celina in high school. What memories from that time stick out to you?
Coach Elliott convincing me a long time ago that I could do things I didn’t think were physically possible; hence being on the board of the QB Club today. I remember when MTV did a special on us our senior year. I remember how men poured into us, and how a bunch of young boys learned to work as one, which lead to us being the first team in Celina’s history to go 16-0. Most of all, I remember our coaches teaching us to always stand up for what is right, lean on the Lord and go above and beyond what is asked of you. Oh yeah, and the two State Championship rings...back-to-back baby!
What should people know about the Celina QB Club?
It’s a historical group, that gives men a place to feel like they belong. We have men who plug in for a number of years, and we also have lifers who have been there for 50-plus years. We pride ourselves on serving and mentoring young men, all the while creating a place of fellowship and memories. The biggest misconception is our name, “The Celina Quarterback Club.” Many people believe that we only support the football program or that the only way you can get involved is if you have a kid that plays football. That could not be further from the truth. The Celina Quarterback Club is the Athletic Booster Club for Celina ISD. We raise funds to support all of Celina ISD Athletics. The reason for the name is that Celina has always been a town with a rich football history. Our club dates back to 1953. As far as needing to have a kid in the football program, we have many men who don’t have kids in the program. Look at me, I don’t live in the town, nor do I have kids in the program.
How can the community get involved in the Celina QB Club?
Just show up to our meetings. During football season, we meet every Thursday morning from 5:30-6:30 a.m. at the Athletic Complex Banquet Room, right above the weight room. There is always breakfast and coffee. We go over club business, sometimes have a guest speaker, and then the coaches go over last week’s game and the opponent for the next game coming up. We also have a ton of volunteer opportunities such as our mentor program, many opportunities to grill burgers and steaks, the homecoming parade, running chains at football games varsity and sub-varsity, and providing donation items for our annual auction.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
It used to be in a field hunting doves, but those fields are harder and harder to find these days. I would say my favorite place is the square. The transition of the square over the last 20 years or so shows the incredible growth of this amazing town. There is incredible growth while still maintaining the small town charm. Most of all, I love how strangers still say “Hi” to one another. I also have to say, I miss me some Burger Fixins.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I most enjoy spending time with my bride and my daughters…usually eating incredible food of some kind. When we have down time, I love just being at home cooking and dancing with them in the kitchen.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
A theme song? LOL, that’s a hard one. How about a favorite band? Hands down it would have to be Counting Crows, followed by Pearl Jam, anything with Chris Cornell, Portishead, and Margot and the Nuclear So and So’s.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early bird.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to impact lives of those I know, and even more so, those I never got a chance to meet. Do what is right, love people and work humbly.
