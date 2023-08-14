Guy Charles Celina QB Club

Guy Charles has been there for big moments in Celina football history. He remembers seeing Celina secure its state championship in 1995, and when he himself became a Bobcat, Celina won two more state championships during his junior and senior years.

Now, he's here for the big moments in Celina's future. Charles is back in Bobcat territory serving as captain of the Celina Quarterback Club, which works to support all Celina ISD athletics.  


