Officer Christ Armstrong profile
Courtesy photo

Chris Armstrong came to the Celina Police Department after a friend asked him to join, and he's served with the department since 2017. Now, Armstrong serves as school resource officer at Martin Elementary School. 

Tell us a little bit about yourself.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments