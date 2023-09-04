Chris Armstrong came to the Celina Police Department after a friend asked him to join, and he's served with the department since 2017. Now, Armstrong serves as school resource officer at Martin Elementary School.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is Chris Armstrong, and I have been working with the Celina Police Department since 2017. While working in Celina, I have been assigned patrol, field training officer and investigator, and I am now a school resource officer.
What brought you to Celina?
I began my law enforcement career in 2006. As I worked over the years, I ended up at the Pilot Point Police Department, where I had a friend from the Celina Police Department. He really liked working in Celina and asked if I wanted to join him. So, in 2017, I joined the Celina Police Department. After 17 years in the field and working for four different departments, I can confidently say that Celina is the best one I've been a part of.
What made you want to be a part of the School Resource Officer division?
I've always loved working with the kids in our community and building a strong connection with them. Even though I considered working in a school, I didn't want to leave the Celina Police Department because I truly care about this community. Then, in 2022, the Celina Police Department started collaborating with the Celina ISD for the school year. When I heard about it, I knew that's where I belonged. I applied and got the job.
What are your hopes for the first year of serving at Martin Elementary?
My hopes in the first year of working at Martin Elementary are to earn the kiddos' trust and build relationships with students, parents and ISD staff. By nurturing these relationships, I hope they will endure and flourish within the community for years to come.
What should the Celina community know about you?
I bring 17 years of experience serving various cities and communities, which has equipped me with extensive knowledge. I possess an Advanced Peace Officer License and hold certification as a mental health peace officer.
What is a normal day on the job like for you?
I arrive at the school before any of the kiddos do, and I greet every one every morning as they get to school. Once school starts, I walk around the school multiple times a day, checking the doors and making sure everybody is safe and secure. While doing this, I am also interacting with the teachers and students. With school starting last week, most of the kids know my name and greet me just as much as I greet them throughout the day. When school dismissal happens, I am either inside the school or outside the school, telling the kids goodbye and that I will see them tomorrow. I will also help the staff with any issues during dismissal as well.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
I am a country person, through and through, and I love how diverse Celina is with city and rural areas. I love being outdoors. My favorite place to eat in Celina is either Lucy’s on the Square or Toasted Walnut.
What do you like to do in your free time?
When I am not at work, I enjoy my family time. Being a country person, I enjoy fishing, hunting and camping.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
If I had to choose a theme song that fits me perfectly, I would choose “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am more of a night owl than an early bird.
Tell our readers something about yourself that they would never guess to be true.
I love to travel and see different things throughout, but I have never left the country. In fact, I live only 30 minutes from where I grew up. I am a true-blooded Texan, and this state will always have my heart and passion.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be for my kids to show that you can do anything in this world you set your mind to be. As for the community and kiddos in the Celina Community, I want my legacy to reflect that we are all human, but with hope, peace, and kindness, we can all come together as one and keep doing what makes Celina so great, "THE PEOPLE”!!!!
