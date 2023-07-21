Brandy O’Keefe was hired as Celina’s downtown manager in June. She most recently served as marketing manager with Visit Allen.
What made you want to be Celina's downtown manager?
I live in Celina, and we love coming to downtown. In fact, it’s one of the things that attracted us to move here. The charm and convenience of our high-quality restaurants and boutiques is wonderful as a resident, but what made me want to be a part of it as the downtown manager is the incredible potential. Our leaders have been thoughtful in setting their priorities and communicating their visions for downtown, and now I get to be a part of implementing them to make downton an even more exceptional destination for the Celina community and our visitors.
The downtown manager position seemed like a perfect culmination of my professional experience and what I love to do. I’ve worked in municipal government for 12 years and have experience in marketing, communications, events and tourism; plus, I have sales and hospitality experience in the private sector. But when I look back at my career, what I enjoy most is working with people, problem-solving and being creative. So, when the opportunity came around, it was impossible not to make the leap!
How would you describe your role?
Ultimately, my role is about advocacy and communication. There is a lot going on downtown from planning to events to infrastructure enhancements, and it’s important to prioritize our residents and businesses as well as the development and to keep them informed so they continue to thrive.
What are your hopes for your role as downtown manager?
Everything is based on the city’s history and vision for Downtown Celina. I’m still taking everything in, learning about the traditions and heritage and meeting the people who make this community so strong. I hope to positively impact the businesses and residents, support the city’s exciting Downtown Master Plan and help the city staff who are working hard to implement that plan.
There are growing pains, and it’s not always going to be easy. But knowing why we’re all here, and that ultimately everything we do is about increasing the quality of life for our residents and positively affecting our local economy — then even the tough days will be rewarding.
What is your vision for Celina's downtown and the city's participation in downtown?
The vision for Downtown Celina is a vibrant destination and collection of neighborhoods that value Celina’s history. We hope to have a variety of businesses that contribute to the unique destination, have a positive economic impact and create experiences for residents and visitors that embody Celina’s passion and heritage.
The city’s role is to invest in infrastructure, attract businesses, nurture relationships and produce events to create and maintain the destination. For new businesses hoping to be a part of downtown, the city has a comprehensive framework to help them find a home in Celina, build their dream and then be successful. Alexis Jackson and the Celina Economic Development Corporation are attracting the right businesses and investors. Ty Behringer, the Development Liaison, helps them through the planning, design and build processes. And I take it from there — listening, advocating and communicating so they can flourish.
In your opinion, what ingredients are needed for a thriving downtown?
Community input and support in the vision and realization of Downtown Celina is vital, and the master plan process and document reflect that. Maintaining Celina’s heritage will establish a strong foundation and continued pride as Downtown is developed. And a good mix and variety of businesses will ensure long-term growth and success.
What are your short-term and long-term goals moving into your new role?
Meeting the business owners and residents, learning more about their visions and the city’s strategy and creating relationships is first and foremost. Long-term, I hope to help maintain the momentum, support the community and hold on tight as this whirlwind of thoughtful growth continues!
