Bit by bit, Celina is piecing together its vision for the downtown area. Another one of those pieces moved forward this month as the Celina City Council approved a contract and $2.19 million guaranteed maximum price for a downtown patio project.
The project, located between Ohio Street and Louisiana Drive north of Walnut Street, would provide connected walking space behind businesses on that portion of the downtown square.
"We really want the alley to be an amenity, not like an eyesore," City Manager Jason Laumer told the Celina Record during an interview about the future of Celina's downtown. "And so the idea is to have a hidden little gem."
That includes adding in patios, art and sculptures and murals to activate the back space, he said.
"We think it would be a really neat addition to the city," Laumer said.
Conceptual designs from 2021 provided by the city indicate the project could include ornamental trees, space for outdoor games, overhead art and picnic tables.
The move comes as other projects are in Celina's sightline to move the city forward, including a new police department building, a linear park, redoing downtown streets, current drainage improvements and expanding the downtown square.
In a later interview with the Celina Record, Laumer said the patio project area has drainage and sewer concerns which must be addressed as part of the project.
"I know people look at the price tag, but most of the extra work is really all that utilities and drainage part of the project," he said.
Discussions for the project began in 2018, and the scope was developed with the city's downtown master plan. The master plan was adopted in 2019. Laumer said design on the project took place in 2020.
"The whole idea is the public really wanted us to continue to improve downtown, and we thought that would be a really signature project that will eventually draw more people to downtown, generate more revenue and visitors and really help the local businesses off the alley, but really I think it will generate business even off the alley and more interest in downtown," Laumer said.
Funding for the project comes from both bond money for public side and Downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone money for the private side of the project. Laumer said the TIRZ portion of the project is roughly $900,000.
"We don’t think it’s a project that’s just a throwaway cost, we think it’s actually going to improve the downtown and improve the revenue and pay back to the TIRZ the money that it spends," Laumer said.
