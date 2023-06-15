Celina is moving forward on efforts to get new playground structures to Old Celina Park.
A city council vote on June 13 awarded a construction management services agreement to Dean Construction for the Old Celina Park playground improvements.
According to a presentation by Celina Engineering Director Andy Glasgow, the new structures will include opportunities for all-inclusive play. They will be geared towards ages 2-12 and will include a water feature and multi-use court. The presentation included a showcase of renderings that gave an idea of what the project might look like.
“We’re trying to mimic the Celina feel of silos and rolling hills and pretty stuff. It’s supposed to be a destination playground,” Glasgow said.
A proposal from Dean Construction was one of six that were received by the city during the request for qualifications process. Glasgow said a committee including the city’s parks, engineering and purchasing departments gave Dean Construction the highest score.
Glasgow also noted that the company’s first construction-manager-at-risk project was for Old Celina Park in 2005.
“So they’ve been doing this for over 18 years,” Glasgow said. “They built the original park.”
According to a presented timeline for the project, a guaranteed maximum price item is expected to go before the city council in August or September, with construction tentatively expected to start in October.
“The reason why I have August or September, we’re waiting on $750,000 from the federal government and until they hand that check down to Texas Parks and Wildlife, we can’t start the project construction-wise,” Glasgow said.
Glasgow said the project is slated to bring structures in addition to the current playground structures at Old Celina Park.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
