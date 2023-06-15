Old Celina Park playground rendering 1

A rendering of the proposed playground structures at Old Celina Park.  

Celina is moving forward on efforts to get new playground structures to Old Celina Park.

A city council vote on June 13 awarded a construction management services agreement to Dean Construction for the Old Celina Park playground improvements.

Old Celina Park playground rendering 2

Old Celina Park playground rendering 3

Old Celina Park playground rendering 4

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

