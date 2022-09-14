Celina's City Council met Tuesday evening for its regular meeting and approved a number of items, including a tax rate and budget, zoning items and agreements for major future developments in the city. 

Here's a rundown of three of those developments and where they stand today:  

Celina police Headquarters rendering.jpg

A recent rendering of the forthcoming Law Enforcement Center at the corner of Coit Road and Punk Carter Parkway
Senior center rendering 1.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments