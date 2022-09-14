Celina's City Council met Tuesday evening for its regular meeting and approved a number of items, including a tax rate and budget, zoning items and agreements for major future developments in the city.
Here's a rundown of three of those developments and where they stand today:
Wilson Creek Park
The wheels have been set in motion to begin design on a new 101-acre park in Celina.
On Tuesday, the Celina City Council approved allocating $72,820 towards design on Wilson Creek Park, located at Sunset Boulevard and Roseland Parkway.
Assistant City Manager Kim Brawner said that in 2015, 101 acres of park property was acquired by the city as part of a Parks of Wilson Creek development agreement.
“Old Celina Park is a very busy place,” Brawner said. “Anybody who’s been out there on a Saturday knows that. We need additional capacity at our park. So we’re going to start the master planning exercise. This is intended to be a full community involvement. So we can build lots of things. We want the community to tell us what we’re going to build. So the master plan process has a heavy public involvement component.”
Brawner outlined a tentative timeline for the project, which included the master plan development stretching through April, with edits and additions taking place in May and adoption of the master plan slated for June.
Law Enforcement Center
During the same meeting, the City Council approved a guaranteed maximum price item of roughly $8 million as part of construction of a 32,000-square-foot law enforcement center for the Celina Police Department.
The project will provide a new facility for the department, which is currently housed in a church’s former building for child services and adjacent modular offices.
The new law enforcement center is slated to include a community room, more space for specialized units and for equipment, as well as a training area. The city is slated to break ground on the facility in late September with expectations to complete the project around March 2023. The station is expected to be operational by April.
“It is a very nice facility, and it will be open for the community,” Brawner said.
The $8 million covers phase 1 of development and is allocated for underground work, including pavement, water, sewer and drainage work, Brawner said.
Read more about the vision for the law enforcement center from the Celina Record’s previous interview with Police Chief John Cullison.
Senior center
Also during its Tuesday meeting, the Celina City Council approved a guaranteed maximum price for construction of the city’s future senior center.
The current senior center, located on the downtown square, is about 1,800 square feet.
“It’s very rough. It’s very similar to the police station,” Brawner said. “They’ve waited their turn, now it’s their turn.”
Plans include redeveloping a former 7th and 8th grade locker room into a senior citizens facility through renovations.
“We’re going to reskin it, we’re going to give it a new roof, we’re going to add some new wainscoting and we’re going to completely change the inside of the building.”
Brawner said the new senior center will be roughly 6,000 square feet large and will include a workout facility, woodcarving area, craft area and meeting area. The facility will also be technology enabled, Brawner said.
Amid rising construction costs, Brawner said the estimated cost for the facility as of August 2022 is roughly $3.5 million. Original cost estimates for the project had been about $2 million, Brawner said, but the project grew in size and cost.
That included the unexpected component of reskinning the building due to its age. Brawner said the increased cost also included the increased scope of adding enhanced landscaping, work on the parking lot and work on the C-Town building, which Brawner said the city had acquired and which will soon house the city’s parks department.
A groundbreaking for the project was expected for October but has been delayed by a couple of months, Branwer said. Construction is expected to be complete by August 2023 and operational by September 2023.
The council unanimously approved the item.
Read more about the future senior center in this additional coverage from the Celina Record.
