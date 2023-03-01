Celina's police department has named Brent Brown as the city's new assistant police chief.
Brent Brown, most recently serving as assistant police chief with The Colony Police Department, will be sworn in on March 6, according to the Celina Police Department.
Brown has experience as a patrol officer, in command leadership, as a SWAT commander and working in the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
“I am thrilled to welcome Assistant Chief Brent Brown to the Celina Police Department,” Celina Police Chief John Cullison said in a press release. “We had a very strong applicant pool and believe that Assistant Chief Brown stood out as the candidate who would best fit into the culture we are building in our department. Assistant Chief Brown is highly-regarded around North Texas as a Servant Leader, and he will naturally reflect the vision, mission, and values that we cherish in the Celina Police Department.”
“I look forward to welcoming Brent Brown as our new Assistant Police Chief in Celina,” said Jason Laumer, Celina City Manager, in a press release. “With the rapid growth of our Police Department, I am confident that Assistant Chief Brown’s proven leadership will mirror the Core Values of our City. I believe that he will work tirelessly to maintain the impeccable reputation that our Police Department has in our City and around North Texas.”
The Celina Record previously reported in November that the city was actively seeking an assistant police chief. The job posting in late 2022 came as the department looks ahead to continued growth. The department recently broke ground on a new headquarters building and is looking to hire more personnel, according to the city's most recent budget.
The assistant chief is slated to serve as the operational manager for the department and to be responsible for its direction and leadership, according to the job posting. The position reports to the chief of police and oversees daily operations such as emergency management plants, records management and operational/legal compliance with federal, state and local law.
The salary for the job was slated to range from $128,000 to $135,000 depending on qualifications and experience, according to the job posting.
According to the Wednesday press release, Strategic Government Resources conducted the recruiting and search process for the job. An applicant pool was narrowed to six final candidates who were interviewed by a panel of local police chiefs and by the city of Celina executive team. Cullison and Assistant Fire Chief Eric Everson conducted the final interview of top candidates, the press release stated.
The public is welcome to attend the swearing in ceremony at 4:30 p.m. March 6 in Celina City Council chambers.
