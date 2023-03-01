Asst Chief_3.jpg

Assistant Police Chief Brent Brown will be sworn in on March 6. 

 Courtesy of city of Celina

Celina's police department has named Brent Brown as the city's new assistant police chief. 

Brent Brown, most recently serving as assistant police chief with The Colony Police Department, will be sworn in on March 6, according to the Celina Police Department.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

