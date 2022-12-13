Celina’s new senior center will be named after local legend Ralph O’Dell.
The Celina City Council voted Tuesday night to name the center the “Ralph O’Dell Senior Center at Ousley Park.”
The decision earned a standing ovation from the community Tuesday night in Celina City Council Chambers.
Cody Webb, parks and recreation director with the city of Celina, said ground has been broken on the senior center project. According to a presentation from Webb, the senior center has a tentative fall 2023 completion date.
O’Dell, dubbed “the man, the myth, the legend,” during Tuesday’s presentation, graduated from Alla Hubbard High School at the age of 16. He tried to join the military with his friend at the age of 16, but his father, Tom O’Dell, would not sign the papers. O’Dell was eventually drafted to the Army in 1943 and served in the Pacific Islands for two-and-a-half years during World War II and served in the Army Reserves for 50 years.
According to Webb’s presentation, O’Dell has co-managed the senior center for about 20 years, is a long-time volunteer at city events and has served as president of the Preston Trails Rotary Club. He has also held multiple leadership positions in the Celina community.
According to a previous article in the Celina Record, the new facility is expected to provide more than triple the amount of space that is available at the current senior center. The current senior center located in the downtown Celina square is about 1,500 square feet while the new space will total 4,935 square feet.
“Celina has an active senior community,” Brawner stated in the previous article. “Staff met with participants when we started the design process. The group identified a bigger kitchen, better bathrooms, and more meeting space as its top priorities.”
Planned amenities at the new space include an exercise room, craft room, full kitchen and an open meeting area.
“The new facility will provide our seniors with additional spaces with the goal of having increased programming opportunities,” Brawner stated. “The new facility provides more tables, opportunities to divide the space for additional purposes, and will provide all new equipment.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
