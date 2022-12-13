Senior center rendering 1.jpg

Celina’s new senior center will be named after local legend Ralph O’Dell.

The Celina City Council voted Tuesday night to name the center the “Ralph O’Dell Senior Center at Ousley Park.”

Senior center rendering 2.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

