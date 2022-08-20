Celina all-way stop

The Celina City Council in July approved a project bid that provided an all-way stop at the intersection of the Outer Loop and Dallas Parkway. According to a timeline provided by the city, the Outer Loop opened to traffic at Dallas Parkway with a two-way stop (eastbound and westbound) in October 2021. As of Thursday, Aug. 18, the northbound and southbound intersections at the Dallas North Tollway and Outer Loop are now an all-way stop. 

 Rick Rogers / Star Local Media

As of Thursday, Aug. 18, the northbound and southbound intersections at the Dallas North Tollway and Outer Loop are now an all-way stop.

The Celina Police Department will be monitoring the intersection, the city stated.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments