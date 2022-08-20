As of Thursday, Aug. 18, the northbound and southbound intersections at the Dallas North Tollway and Outer Loop are now an all-way stop.
The Celina Police Department will be monitoring the intersection, the city stated.
"Please use caution driving through the intersection and thank you for your patience," the city stated.
Tax rate hearing scheduled
The city of Celina has scheduled a public hearing for its proposed budget and tax rate.
A public hearing on the tax rate has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at 112 N. Colorado.
A tax rate of $0.634759 per $100 valuation has been proposed by the governing body of City of Celina. The proposed rate falls above the no-new-revenue rate of $0.548349. The voter-approval rate is $0.634759, according to the city website.
The voter-approval rate is the highest tax rate that City of Celina may adopt without holding an election to seek voter approval of the rate. Since the proposed tax rate is not greater than the voter-approval tax rate, the city is not required to hold an election at which voters may accept or reject the proposed tax rate.
"However, you may express your support for or opposition to the proposed tax rate by contacting the members of the Governing Body of City of Celina at their offices or by attending the public hearing mentioned above," the city website states.
According to the city website, the proposed budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $6,954,614 or 44.22% and of that amount, $4,559,356 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
The proposed budget can be found on the city’s website.
Collin County expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility
Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) will now offer the monkeypox vaccine, JYNNEOS, to more individuals in Collin County following an increase in vaccine availability. Previously, the JYNNEOS vaccine was only provided to individuals who were high-risk close contacts of confirmed cases. Now, CCHCS will offer the vaccine to individuals who meet the following criteria.
Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility Criteria:
- Individuals who have had close contact within the last 14 days with an individual diagnosed with monkeypox. This includes sexual contacts, household members, and individuals who have had other close contact such as cuddling or kissing.
- Individuals who have received a notification from a venue or event of a potential exposure to someone who has monkeypox in the past 14 days.
- Men who are 18 years of age and older who have sex with men, and have had multiple or anonymous sex partners within the previous 21 days.
- Individuals who have had a sex partner who is showing symptoms of monkeypox, such as a rash or sores.
- Individuals who have had a diagnosis of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or early syphilis, within the previous 12 months.
- Individuals who are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis.
- Individuals who have a condition that may increase their risk for severe disease if infected with monkeypox virus, such as HIV, atopic dermatitis, or eczema.
To acquire the full health benefits from the vaccination process, health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that two doses of the vaccine be administered per person 28 days apart. Individuals who meet the updated criteria will be able to schedule vaccination appointments through the CCHCS website starting Aug. 17 by going to the county healthcare services news and advisories webpage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.