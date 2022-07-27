Celina ISD file

District partners with Prosper, Celina and more for active shooter training exercises

The Prosper Independent School District, in conjunction with first responders from the Town of Prosper and surrounding North Texas communities, concluded a three-day series of active shooter exercises at Prosper High School. 

