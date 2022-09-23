Celina ISD's enrollment has reached 3,867 students, Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said during a Monday night Board of Trustees meeting.
The count, which represents enrollment as of Sept. 19, reflects an ever-growing district that is on track to reach its enrollment projections.
Enrollment numbers presented Monday reflect that there are 383 students at Celina Primary School, 757 at Lykins Elementary, 876 at O'Dell Elementary, 959 at Moore Middle School and 1,151 at Celina High School.
Elementary school #3 beam signing
Celina ISD has invited the community to attend a beam signing at its third elementary school in October.
Elementary School #3, located at 2905 N Louisiana Drive, will host the beam signing ceremony at 4 p.m. Oct. 17. Community members will have an opportunity to sign the last beam that will be installed.
Celina Homecoming approaches
Celina ISD's homecoming program is approaching. Here are some essential dates provided by CISD to keep in mind:
The last day to sign up to participate in the parade is Sept. 30. (sign up information is at bit.ly/3xDJVH4)
A pep rally is scheduled for 9 p.m. Oct. 6
The homecoming parade is scheduled for noon Oct. 7
The homecoming football game is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.