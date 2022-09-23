Celina stadium file

File photo. 

 By Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

Celina ISD's enrollment has reached 3,867 students, Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said during a Monday night Board of Trustees meeting. 

The count, which represents enrollment as of Sept. 19, reflects an ever-growing district that is on track to reach its enrollment projections. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

