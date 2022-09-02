The Celina Public Library has a number of activities in store for the fall season.
While the summer reading program has come to a close, the library has a variety of events planned for all ages in the coming fall months.
Here's a look at some upcoming events and updates for the Celina Public Library:
New digital kiosk
The library has introduced a new digital kiosk that will allow patrons to self-check-out books.
The machine is expected to help patrons check out quickly during busy times at the library as Celina's population continues to grow.
Heart of Texas Therapy Dogs
Heart of Texas Therapy Dogs will be visiting the library on Sept. 15 and Oct. 13.
On Sept. 15, children will be able to read to the dogs, which will help foster empathy and reduce reading shyness, according to the library.
On Oct. 13, dogs will be at the library for a Halloween costume parade.
Cowboy poetry at Celina Heritage Festival
The Celina Public Library has been a part of efforts to produce the Celina Heritage Festival, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon. The event, spotlighting the city's history and culture, includes a Cowboy Poetry event. submitted poems will be on display during the festival, and winners from each age bracket will be able to read their poems live on stage.
Bike giveaway
The Celina Public Library will be giving a second bike away during the 10:30 a.m. story time on Sept. 30.
Pizza Hut and Parks and Recreation donated four 16-inch Huffy bikes for ages 4-6 and helmets. The bikes are being given away throughout the fall at Friday story times.
Parents and children can get an entry form at the library. Eligibility requirements include reading five books, filling out the form and being present at the last story time of the month.
Coloring night for ages 18+
The Celina Public Library will host a coloring night for community members 18 and up to hang out and de-stress. The event is scheduled for Oct. 4.
Residents can keep up to date with all things related to the Celina Public Library through the monthly calendars at this link. Paper copies are available on the front desk at the Celina Public Library (142 N Ohio St.). Updates are also available on the library's Facebook and Instagram pages @CelinaPublicLibrary.
