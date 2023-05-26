cga 3.jpg

Included in the Citizens Government Academy experience was a tour through Celina Fire Sation 1. 

Applications are open until June 15 for Celina's third annual Citizens Government Academy. 

The program allows Celina residents and business owners to learn about local government at the operational level and includes presentations, games, tours and demonstrations.   

