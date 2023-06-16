Celina file
By Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

The Celina City Council on June 13 approved award of a bid for construction and installation of a multi-way stop at the Dallas North Tollway and Punk Carter Parkway. 

The bid was awarded to CI Pavement for a total not to exceed $99,000. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments