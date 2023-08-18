Celina file
Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

The city of Celina has posted the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget to its website. 

A public hearing on the proposed tax rate and budget has been scheduled for Sept. 12. The city council is also slated to consider adoption of the tax rate and budget on the same day. 


