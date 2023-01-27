Celina news roundup.jpg

Celina ISD has announced the naming of Bobby Ray and Afton Martin Elementary School. 

 Courtesy of Celina ISD / Facebook

During its Monday, Jan. 23 board meeting, Celina ISD trustees approved the naming of Bobby Ray and Afton Martin Elementary School.  

The school, which will be CISD's third elementary, sits on the farmland where the Martin family lived between 1916-1984. Nearby Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School also sits on the same area of land. 

