During its Monday, Jan. 23 board meeting, Celina ISD trustees approved the naming of Bobby Ray and Afton Martin Elementary School.
The school, which will be CISD's third elementary, sits on the farmland where the Martin family lived between 1916-1984. Nearby Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School also sits on the same area of land.
“We are so honored to have named our newest elementary school after Bobby Ray and Afton Martin,” Kelly Juergens, board president, said in a CISD statement. “The Martin family is beloved and has a long legacy of celebrating all things Celina and Celina ISD.”
The Bobby Ray and Afton Martin Elementary School will open for the 2023-24 school year. During the fall of 2023, a dedication ceremony will be held to honor the Martin family and is open to the community.
Get the debrief
The city of Celina and Celina Police Department have scheduled a "debrief" information session on civilian response to active shooter events.
The event is slated for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Collin College Celina campus.
"Our Law Enforcement Officers are frequently asked by schools, businesses, and community members for direction on what they should do if confronted with an active shooter event," the event page states. "The City and our Celina Police Department have partnered to offer this debrief session to provide strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues and more."
Collin College is offering a FastTrack session this spring, providing students with the opportunity to start classes during various dates in February and March.
Students can select classes ranging from art to speech and move one step closer to their associate degrees and/or transfer the credits to area universities. Students taking these classes will still have a spring break in March. These classes include all the regular student services, including access to libraries and math and writing centers.
Collin College serves more than 57,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, and a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.
