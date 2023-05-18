Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 10:24 am
File photo
Celina's population has reached a total of about 43,120, according to a quarterly report submitted to the Celina City Council.
The quarterly report, which comes from the city's development services department, also reported that the average new home value for the quarter is $551,864. Average square footage is 3,757.
The report notes that numbers reflect data from January, February and March of 2023.
New neighborhoods include Greenway phases 3 and 4; Parks at Wilson Creek Phase 1; Wilson Creek Meadows Phase 1; Cambridge Crossing Phase 1; and Sutton Fields phases 8A and 8B.
The report is available on page 14 of the May 9 city council meeting agenda packet at tinyurl.com/zsn642w5.
Celina's public works department filled roughly 1,240 potholes between January and March 2023, according to a quarterly report submitted to the Celina City Council.
The quarterly report also reflects that the city's streets staff completed 173 work orders during that timeframe.
Facilities staff completed 217 inspections and 265 work orders, according to the report.
The report is available on page 51 of the May 9 city council meeting agenda packet at tinyurl.com/zsn642w5.
Celina continues to outpace neighboring cities with regard to permits issued, according to data shared by the city's finance department in a quarterly report.
According to the report, Celina has issued 878 permits to date for the current fiscal year, ahead of numbers for McKinney (491), Frisco (435) and Prosper (380).
Celina's permitting numbers came ahead of those same cities in the 2021-22 fiscal year. Celina issued 1,705 permits in that fiscal year, ahead of McKinney (1,346), Frisco (1,384) and Prosper (1,013).
More permitting data is available on page 17 of the May 9 city council meeting agenda packet at tinyurl.com/zsn642w5.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your inbox so you don't miss out on updates.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest Celina sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox from around Star Local Media when it happens.
Have the latest local pro sports news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
A weekly recap of all the sports news from around Star Local Media.
Get the latest Allen sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Carrollton sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news and sports delivered to your inbox so you are always up to date.
Get the latest Coppell sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news delivered to your inbox so you are always up to date.
Get the latest Frisco sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Lewisville sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest McKinney sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Mesquite sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Get the latest Plano sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Little Elm sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest sports from The Colony delivered to your inbox every week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.