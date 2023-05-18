Celina file

Celina's population has reached a total of about 43,120, according to a quarterly report submitted to the Celina City Council. 

The quarterly report, which comes from the city's development services department, also reported that the average new home value for the quarter is $551,864. Average square footage is 3,757.  

