Celina file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

City of Celina offices will be closed on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. 

See more updates from the city's calendar at celina-tx.gov

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments