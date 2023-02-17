Celina City Hall

File photo

 Photo courtesy of city of Celina/Facebook

The city of Celina has scheduled a Clean Sweep event for 8 a.m. to noon on April 1. The Celina Record is pretty sure it's not an April Fool's joke.  

Celina Clean Sweep is open for all Celina residents. Bring a current water bill as proof of residency.

