The city of Celina has scheduled a Clean Sweep event for 8 a.m. to noon on April 1. The Celina Record is pretty sure it's not an April Fool's joke.
Celina Clean Sweep is open for all Celina residents. Bring a current water bill as proof of residency.
The city's clean-up day will be held at the Public Works building located at 10165 Country Road 106 in Celina. Please follow signage along the way to enter the facility. Upon entering, there will be a checkpoint to verify you are a Celina resident.
Drivers will be directed to the relevant drop-off zone(s) based on the types of waste they want to dispose of. Drivers and passengers are asked to stay in their cars for safety reasons. Workers will be on-site at each station to unload items from vehicles. please try to ensure that all items are readily accessible to facilitate this process.
The Celina Police Department's SRO program and in partnership with Celina ISD, has opened up the application process for their upcoming Junior Police Academy this summer.
The Junior Police Academy allows youth enrolled in Celina ISD grades 6-8 to experience law enforcement firsthand, offering a fun and interactive training program modeled after actual police recruit training.
Applications for the JPA are available at the front reception desk of Moore Middle School and all applications must be turned in to Officer Dan Thomas at the Moore Middle School by March 15.
