CAJUN FEST 2.jpg

Celina's Cajun Fest 2022 included serving up many pounds of crawfish. 7,200 pounds, to be exact. 

 Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

The city of Celina has scheduled a town hall meeting focused on streets for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30. 

The event will take place in Celina City Council Chambers (112 North Colorado St.).

