The city of Celina has scheduled a town hall meeting focused on streets for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
The event will take place in Celina City Council Chambers (112 North Colorado St.).
"Some of the topics to be discussed include street maintenance, developer obligations, road standards, and current and future projects to name a few," the event page states.
City announces Cajun Fest details
The city of Celina has announced details for its annual Celina Cajun Fest presented by REX Real Estate, the city’s largest annual outdoor festival. The event, which is free to the public, will take place from 2–9 p.m. May 13 in the historic downtown square.
Grammy award-winning legends Diamond Rio will perform a free concert on the Centurion American Stage to close out the event. Diamond Rio has sold over 10 million albums, won a Grammy, captured six CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year awards, and was the first country music group to reach No. 1 with a debut single (Meet in the Middle). In addition, Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys and Texas Clearwater Revival will also perform. All entertainment is courtesy of the Celina Economic Development Corporation.
Families and friends will have the opportunity to feast on the largest crawfish boil in North Texas. The crawfish, which is sponsored by Sinacola, will be served by Dallas’ top-ranked crawfish crew, Cajun Crawfish Company. The event will also feature multiple alligator shows, a large kids zone area with inflatables and carnival rides, an arcade area, photo opportunities, and local vendors offering food, drinks and unique handmade and homemade items.
While the event is free to the public, tickets for crawfish meals will be sold in advance, which include 3 pounds of crawfish, corn and potatoes. Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, March 31, at $20 per ticket or $30 per ticket day of the event. In addition, there will be a special Front Row Experience package, which will include an exclusive front row standing area for the concert, a crawfish platter, a drink ticket, and event merchandise. Tickets for the Front Row Experience will be $150 per ticket. Service fees will be added to all online ticket sales.
Free shuttle service courtesy of HilltopSecurities will also be available from parking lots at Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy (675 Sunset Blvd.) and Celina High School (3455 N Preston Road).
More information is at lifeincelinatx.com/cajunfest
ICYMI: Celina clean sweep scheduled for April 1
The city of Celina has scheduled a Clean Sweep event for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1. The Celina Record is pretty sure it's not an April Fool's joke.
Celina Clean Sweep is open for all Celina residents. Bring a current water bill as proof of residency.
The city's clean-up day will be held at the Public Works building located at 10165 Country Road 106 in Celina. Please follow signage along the way to enter the facility. Upon entering, there will be a checkpoint to verify you are a Celina resident.
Drivers will be directed to the relevant drop-off zone(s) based on the types of waste they want to dispose of. Drivers and passengers are asked to stay in their cars for safety reasons. Workers will be on-site at each station to unload items from vehicles. please try to ensure that all items are readily accessible to facilitate this process.
For more Celina Clean Sweep information visit https://bit.ly/3jMtK6m
For any questions contact the Public Works Department at (972) 382-9886.
