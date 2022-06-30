July 19 - Celina Planning and Zoning Commission meeting
July 29 - Celina City Council work session
July 30 - Clean Sweep
Collin County clarifies fireworks rules
As Collin County residents prepare to celebrate July 4, the Collin County Sheriff's Office clarified local fireworks regulations.
Firework use and possession is only allowed in the unincorporated areas of Collin County, the office stated. In other words, as long as you are not within the city limits or within 5,000 feet of the city limits (depending on the city ordinance) residents can feel free to have fireworks-related fun.
"Just be careful, because fireworks can turn dangerous fast and without any warning. Check out Sec. 2154.251 Prohibited Use of Fireworks in the Texas Occupations Code.
In addition, it is important to respect the rights of others. Loud or dangerous conduct can disturb others and land you in trouble with our Deputies. Also, remember that fireworks and alcohol do not mix. Texas Penal Code § 49.02 (Public Intoxication) makes it a crime to be intoxicated to the extent that you are a danger to yourself or others."
Use and possession of fireworks is prohibited in almost every city in Collin County.
Every city in Collin County prohibits not only the use of fireworks, but also their possession by local ordinance. Some cities can still prohibit the discharge of fireworks within 5,000 feet of their city limits. Fines can be up to $2,000 for violations.
"So, make sure you check with your cities," the office stated. "The only exception to this is Lowry Crossing because they allow the sale and discharge of fireworks. No matter what you end up doing, remember to be safe and be responsible."
Clean sweep
Celina has scheduled a Clean Sweep event for 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The clean-up day will be held at the Public Works building located at 10165 County Road 106.
Celina residents are invited to bring bulk trash, household hazardous waste and more for disposal. This event is open to all Celina residents. Attendees are asked to bring a current water bill as proof of residency.
Accepted items include:
Bulk Trash Items
Extra household trash
Mattresses
Furniture
Small metal scraps
Electronic waste
Computers/moniters
Printers, scanners, copiers
TVs
CD players
phones
Yard waste
Non-treated scrap lumber
Tree branches
Mulch
Appliances
Water heater
Washers
Dryers
Household hazardous waste
Paints
Pesticides
Fertilizers
Motor Oil
Antifreeze
Gasoline
Batteries
Shredding
Paper (with ALL staples, paper clips, or any metal removed)
Non-accepted items include:
Tires
Refrigerators/freezers
Appliances or equipment containing fluids
Medications
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
