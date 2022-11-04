Collin College Fire Instructor Capt. Bret Storck, of Frisco, received a Congressional Medal of Honor Award recently at the 2022 Valor Awards presentation in Knoxville, Tennessee. Storck was honored for his life-saving efforts of removing an unconscious victim from a burning vehicle.
In addition to awarding medals to military personnel, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society selects U.S. citizens to receive the Citizen Honors Award. Storck was selected as a recipient of the Single Act of Heroism Award, recognizing Americans who accomplish extraordinary feats of heroism by risking their lives for the benefit of others in dire situations.
The citation notes that Medal of Honor Recipients selected Storck as a 2022 Citizen Honors Award Honoree for his “conspicuous act of selfless courage in going above and beyond the call of duty in aid to others,” and that “Captain Storck’s courage reflects great credit upon himself, his family, and the state of Texas.”
Storck pulled an unconscious woman from a car and placed her onto the grass in a safe location and shared important information with Steve Cruz, Collin College fire instructor and captain of Station 5 in Frisco, and his fire company who responded to the call.
“Dallas Fire Captain Bret Storck performed a valiant, heroic act and deserves this special recognition,” said Pat McAuliff, Collin College director of Fire Science. “Our student firefighters have the privilege of learning from consummate, seasoned professionals like Captain Storck and Captain Cruz who devote their lives to keeping our communities safe.”
Citizen Prosecutor Academy applications open
Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis has announced that the Collin County Citizen Prosecutor Academy (CCCPA) Spring session will begin Jan. 26.
Prosecutors are sworn to seek justice in every case, and the CCCPA offers a behind the scenes look at the process. Participants selected through the competitive application process will learn from and engage with the finest prosecutors, investigators, detectives and judges in the field. This opportunity sheds light on the significant role the office plays in the everyday lives of our citizens.
Our free, 12-week program will be held each Thursday from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Visit collincountyda.com/citizen-prosecutor-academy to read more or complete the online application by Dec. 9. Call Shelly Pingsterhaus at 972-548-4478 with questions.
Additional requirements:
Participants must pass a background check
Attendance requirements must be met for successful completion
Must be at least 18 years of age
