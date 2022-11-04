Celina file

Collin College Fire Instructor Capt. Bret Storck, of Frisco, received a Congressional Medal of Honor Award recently at the 2022 Valor Awards presentation in Knoxville, Tennessee. Storck was honored for his life-saving efforts of removing an unconscious victim from a burning vehicle.

In addition to awarding medals to military personnel, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society selects U.S. citizens to receive the Citizen Honors Award. Storck was selected as a recipient of the Single Act of Heroism Award, recognizing Americans who accomplish extraordinary feats of heroism by risking their lives for the benefit of others in dire situations.

