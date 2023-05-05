Celina square file
File photo by Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

According to the city of Celina's latest newsletter, Celina Fire Station 3 is scheduled to open in October. 

The facility will include five apparatus bays housing an engine, ambulance, reserve equipment, antique engine and a future ladder truck. It will also include a community room, living, dining and sleeping quarters, a gym, locker rooms and a training room.

