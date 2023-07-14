Celina monopole tower

A rendering provided by city staff indicates the visioning for a proposed communications tower.  

A monopole communications tower has received the greenlight from Celina's city council. 

During a Tuesday meeting, the Celina City Council approved a specific use permit for a monopole communications tower on a two-acre piece of property located northwest of Frontier Parkway and Pebble Creek Drive. The land is owned by the city of Celina. 

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments