A monopole communications tower has received the greenlight from Celina's city council.
During a Tuesday meeting, the Celina City Council approved a specific use permit for a monopole communications tower on a two-acre piece of property located northwest of Frontier Parkway and Pebble Creek Drive. The land is owned by the city of Celina.
According to a presentation from city staff, modern design standards apply, including a masonry wall, landscaping and a unipole design.
"Communication towers are considered critical infrastructure and will construct in the area," a city presentation of policy considerations stated, adding that the city retains more control being the lessor.
The tower would have a maximum height of 150 feet with a fall-zone setback. Development Services Executive Director Dusty McAfee said the tower was proposed to be 105 feet in height.
The item received a 4-1 recommendation of approval from the planning and zoning commission with Commissioner Daniel Rojas dissenting. City staff recommended approval.
Clean sweep is July 29
The city's next clean sweep event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon July 29 at the Celina Public Works building (10165 Country Road 106).
Accepted items include appliances (washer, dryer , water heater); bulk trash items (furniture, mattresses, extra household trash, small metal scraps), electronic waste (printers, TVs, cell phones, computers) and household hazardous waste (paint, batteries, fertilizer, motor oil, fertilizer, pesticides).
Non-accepted items include tires, refrigerators or medication.
Welcome to Celina workshop is July 24
The city of Celina has scheduled a one-hour workshop for new residents. The event will allow attendees to learn about city services and about how to engage with neighborhoods and the community.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 24 at Celina City Council chambers (112 N. Colorado St.).
