Celina ISD has approved its calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
The calendar, approved during a Feb. 27 meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees, shows the school year beginning on Aug. 16, 2023 and ending on May 23, 2024.
The first semester ends on Dec. 22, 2023 with students returning from winter break on Jan. 9, 2024.
Spring break is March 11-15.
View the calendar at tinyurl.com/yj3htwsb
Elementary school boundaries approved
During the Feb. 27 board of trustees meeting, Celina ISD's 2023-24 elementary school boundaries were approved.
The district has said it will will contact currently enrolled elementary families with additional information.
The new boundaries take into account CISD's newest elementary school, Martin Elementary, which will open to students in fall 2023 and will serve the northeast and central portions of CISD.
See a map of the new boundaries here: tinyurl.com/5yhxzf54
City of Celina celebrates employees
The City of Celina recognized and honored staff members at its annual Service & Core Values Awards luncheon on Thursday, March 2.
Award winners were nominated by their Department Directors as individuals who exemplify and showcase the City’s Core Values of Excellence, Community, Integrity, and Service.
Employee of the Year
Bree Shamsy (Special Events Manager, Marketing)
Excellence
Lauren McDaniel (Senior Accountant – Capital Assets, Finance)
Kari White (Senior Planner, Development Services)
Community
Bruce Maxwell (Senior Construction Inspector, Engineering)
Shea Sengelmann (Athletics Supervisor, Parks & Recreation)
Integrity
Brandy Berry (Court Administrator, Municipal Court)
Stan Miller (Streets Crew Leader, Public Works)
Service
Judy Carlstrom (Plans Examiner, Development Services)
Katie Parker (Senior Utility Billing Customer Service Representative, Utility Billing)
In addition, the city also recognized employees who reached milestone years of service. These employees were honored for their years of dedication and commitment to the City of Celina.
15 Years
Benjamin Dean (Captain, Fire Department)
Gary Don Hendricks (Parks Superintendent, Parks & Recreation)
Matt Jones (Division Chief, Fire Department)
10 Years
Jeff Davis (Assistant Parks Director, Parks & Recreation)
Chris Waller (Division Chief, Fire Department)
5 Years
Chris Armstrong (Detective, Police Department)
Andy Garmon (Water Quality Specialist, Public Works)
Cruz Hernandez (Building Official, Development Services)
Alex Jones (Training Corporal, Police Department)
Cody Kincaid (Corporal, Police Department)
Jason Laumer (City Manager, Administration)
Chance Malone (Driver, Fire Department)
Colten Raper (Sergeant, Police Department)
Shea Sengelmann (Athletics Supervisor, Parks & Recreation)
Jacob Talley (Driver, Fire Department)
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.