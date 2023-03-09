Celina file

Celina ISD has approved its calendar for the 2023-24 school year. 

The calendar, approved during a Feb. 27 meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees, shows the school year beginning on Aug. 16, 2023 and ending on May 23, 2024. 

