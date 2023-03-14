The northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway bridge over US 380 are now open to travel, the North Texas Tollway Authority announced.
The lanes were opened the weekend of March 11.
"With both sides of the bridge now open, drivers can travel over US 380 between Frisco and Prosper," the NTTA stated. "Please remember crews will still be working in this area and to always use caution when traveling in an active work zone."
City enhances downtown parking
The city of Celina announced that it had recently enhanced its downtown parking options.
"Over the last few months, the existing gravel lots along N. Louisiana Drive were asphalted to enhance access and add parking spots," the city stated. "The S. Ohio Drive Parking Lot was recently expanded and paved to increase parking with 40 additional spots."
The city of McKinney, town of Prosper, city of Anna and city of Celina have partnered with Cadence Bank to present the 2nd Annual North Collin County Neighborhood Conference.
Participants will learn how to better serve their neighborhoods through informative sessions and panel discussions on a range of neighborhood issues including how to run an effective meeting, and legal issues facing today's HOAs.
Hear from a panel of mayors and HOA leaders about current trends and learn what other communities are doing to build successful neighborhoods. Registration is free, and refreshments and lunch will be provided.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.