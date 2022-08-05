The city of Celina has announced that the gravel parking lots in downtown known as the Old Lumberyard and Old Fire Station parking lots will be closed for improvements.
The lots are being improved from gravel to asphalt. The city asked that all vehicles be removed from the parking lot starting Aug. 5, and the project is expected to be completed by mid-September.
In addition, the Ohio Street parking lot is being expanded to increase parking and replace the existing concrete with new concrete. This parking lot was also unavailable beginning on Aug. 5, and will be completed in mid-September.
Road work ahead
The city announced that Frontier Parkway at Doe Branch will have a lane closure starting Monday, Aug. 8 through Tuesday Aug. 16. The closure is due to road repairs at the intersection.
"We appreciate your patience as the city continues to upgrade our infrastructure," the city stated.
August events forthcoming
The city of Celina has scheduled the next installation of its Friday Night Market for 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12 in the downtown square.
The city has scheduled a movie night featuring "Encanto" for 7-10 p.m. in the downtown square.
The next iteration of the city's Music on the Square series is 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 19 in the downtown square. The show will feature musical guest Buffett Beach Band.
