The city of Celina on Monday announced that the Dallas Parkway extension at FM 428 is now open to through traffic.
As a result, there is now an all-way stop at the intersection.
"Please use caution when traveling near this intersection and be aware of the stop signs," the city stated.
Voter registration deadline approaches, alcohol vote on the ballot in Celina
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11.
Among the items on this November's election ballot is a special election item for Celina: voters will be asked to vote for or against legalizing the sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages throughout the city. The item comes after a petition for such an item garnered enough signatures and was submitted to the city in July.
Early voting is scheduled for Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. More information on elections in Celina is available at celina-tx.gov/174/Elections
Celina Fire Department receives SAFER grant
The city of Celina announced recently that the Celina Fire Department received the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant in the amount of $3,656,691.
The SAFER Grant will allow the city of Celina to fully fund the salaries and benefits of 12 firefighters over the next three years. In addition, the SAFER Grant will assist the Celina Fire Department, which broke ground in September on Celina Fire Station No. 3 in Sutton Fields, in meeting the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1710 standards for adequate staffing. The grant also allows the city to continue to build upon its 2022-2024 Strategic Plan goal to “Be the City Built on Public Safety.”
“I am so proud of the men and women who serve in the Celina Fire Department,” said Celina Fire Chief Mark Metdker. “This application process and our department’s selection is a direct result of the tireless work and service that we provide our community each day. As Celina continues to grow and our emergency response needs increase, this grant provides resources that will expand our department personnel and capabilities.”
County hosts public test of voting machines
Collin County Election officials held a public test of voting machines – known as a logic and accuracy test – on Oct. 7.
Texas law requires public testing of the voting machines be done before and after every election to ensure the machines count votes accurately. The purpose of the logic and accuracy test is to ensure the voting systems are calibrated and count correctly for the upcoming mid-term election.
In addition to the required test on Oct. 7, the Elections staff is also inviting the public to attend and perform a similar test of their own by casting ballots using the voting equipment, and verifying the accuracy of the voting system by comparing a hand count of the ballots cast against the vote totals counted on the voting equipment. Early voting runs Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Nov. 4. Election day is Nov. 8.
