Celina ISD file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey/staff photo

Celina ISD has proposed elementary school boundaries for the 2023-24 school year.

The CISD board of trustees will take action on the proposed boundaries its Feb. 27 meeting. To watch the webcast explaining the boundaries, visit tinyurl.com/38k56xd2. To access a pdf of the webcast slides, visit tinyurl.com/5fump5n8

