Celina ISD has proposed elementary school boundaries for the 2023-24 school year.
The CISD board of trustees will take action on the proposed boundaries its Feb. 27 meeting. To watch the webcast explaining the boundaries, visit tinyurl.com/38k56xd2. To access a pdf of the webcast slides, visit tinyurl.com/5fump5n8
With the release of these proposed boundaries, school district officials are seeking feedback from parents and the community through Monday, Feb. 20 via email at schoolboundaries@CelinaISD.com. Additionally, parents and community may come to a come-and-go feedback session on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5-6:30 p.m. located at Celina High School.
Following these input opportunities, district officials will review the feedback and determine if any changes need to be made while maintaining the district’s purpose and rationale for campus boundaries.
City Council meeting
The next Celina City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Celina City Council chambers (112 N. Colorado St.).
Following a unanimous vote at their Jan. 10 meeting, the Prosper Town Council announced Jan. 11 that Mario Canizares will serve as the new Town Manager of Prosper. Canizares brings with him decades of municipal government experience, most recently serving as City Manager for the City of Nacogdoches, Texas.
This announcement followed an extensive nationwide search led by Government Professional Solutions which was narrowed down to three finalists. Each applicant for the position was evaluated based on experience, education, accomplishments, presentation skills and knowledge of local government management.
Canizares has served as City Manager for the City of Nacogdoches since 2020. Prior to this role, he served as both Deputy and Assistant City Manager for the City of Denton and Deputy City Manager for the City of Coppell, as well as Assistant City Manager for the City of Addison. Mr. Canizares earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and has a Master of Public Administration Degree from the University of North Texas. He is an active member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the Texas City Management Association (TCMA). Canizares and his wife, Jennifer, have two daughters.
