Vicki Tarrant will be serving in a new capacity with the city of Celina.
The city announced Monday that Tarrant will be transitioning from her role as City Secretary to Special Projects Coordinator.
The announcement comes after the city shared a July 15 post regarding Tarrant's retirement following 27 years of service to the community.
"When Vicki arrived in 1995, our population was around 1,800 residents and the city had about a dozen employees," the city stated on July 15. "Her tour of duty included roles as City Secretary, City Treasurer, and working with human resources and the budget office through Celina’s unprecedented growth. She touched innumerable lives and made all of ours better."
August events scheduled
The city of Celina has scheduled a number of events for the month of August.
A Friday Night Market has been scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Aug. 12 in downtown Celina.
A Movie Night on the Square has been scheduled for 7-10 p.m. Aug. 13 in downtown Celina. The city will be showing a screening of "Luca." The event is the last scheduled movie night for 2022. Prior to the start of the movie, the evening will include vendors offering food and beverages. Each event also includes a free kids zone.
A Music on the Square has been scheduled for 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 19 in downtown Celina. Food and beverages will be available onsite for purchase. The concert is the third installment of the city's music series, and this event will feature the Buffett Beach Band.
Blood drive
A blood drive hosted by Carter BloodCare has been scheduled in Celina.
The drive, hosted by Green Meadows, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Green Meadows-Amenity Center, 5550 Martin Drive in Celina.
