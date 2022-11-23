With the Celina Fire Department's help, Santa will be visiting Celina neighborhoods throughout the month of December between 6-9 p.m. on select days.
The schedule is as follows:
- Dec. 2: Sutton Fields and Creeks of Legacy
- Dec. 3: Light Farms
- Dec. 5: Ownsby Farms, Carter Ranch and Bluewood
- Dec. 6: Preston Hills, Lilyana, Twelve Oaks, Rolling Meadows, Wellspring Estates
- Dec. 7: Parkside, Downtown, Preston 455/Shawnee Trail, Heritage, Morgan Lakes
- Dec. 8: North Preston Lakes, Chalk Hill, DC Ranch, Buffalo Ridge, High Point Estates
- Dec. 12: Green Meadows, Cambridge Crossing, The Columns, Greenway, Glen Crossing
See the routes at tinyurl.com/mry89s24
Roads update
According to the city of Celina's most recent newsletter, the following roadway projects are currently under construction:
- Preston Road street lighting phase 2 from Glendenning Road to Lynn Stembaugh Parkway
- Downtown Inner Loop phase one - improvements to the storm drain system, roadway, water, sewer, lighting and landscaping on Colorado Drive, Beech Street, Ohio Street and Pecan Street.
- Drainage improvements and roadway panel replacements on Maryland and Lakeview Way
- Outer Loop Eastbound Frontage Road from Preston Road to Custer Road
- Frontier Parkway from Preston Road to Dallas Parkway
- Doe Branch Creek bank stabilization along S Arkansas Drive between E Oak Street and E Ash Street
Also according to the newsletter, the following roadway projects are currently under design:
- The expansion of FM 428 (Glendenning Parkway) into a six-lane divided roadway between Dallas Parkway and Preston Road.
- The Preston Road lighting phase 4 project from N Legacy Drive to Marilee Road
- Improvements to County Road 53 between Doe Branch and Glen Crossing
- Asphalt improvements on Parvin Road from Bothwell Boulevard to N Legacy Drive
- Schematic phase 1 for Parvin Road for expansion into four lanes between FM 1385 and Dallas Parkway
- Improvements to S Arizona Drive and S Colorado Drive from W Ash St. to W Dallas Parkway and Collin County Outer Loop Eastbound Frontage Road temporary traffic signal.
- Expansion of Ownsby Parkway to four lanes between Preston and Coit roads
- Construction of two lanes of concrete on Coit Road from Vest Lane to north of Punk Carter Boulevard
- Schematic design of Celina Parkway from County Road 52 to FM 428.
- Preston Road lighting phase 3 from Lynn Stembaugh Parkway to Legacy Drive
- Frontier Parkway between Preston and Custer roads
- Choate Parkway between Kinship Parkway and Custer Road.
Parks update
According to the city of Celina's most recent newsletter, phase 1 of a feasibility study for Ousley Park is currently underway. Projects currently under design include a new playground at Old Celina Park, a Wilson Creek master plan and a Preston Road Green Ribbon from Farm-to-Market 455 to Legacy Road.
Construction of the downtown alley patio project continues, according to the newsletter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.