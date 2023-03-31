Celina Fire Station 2
Courtesy of city of Celina

The Celina Fire Department has scheduled an open house event for Saturday, April 29. 

The event is slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station No. 2 (1805 Light Farms Way). 

