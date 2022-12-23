Celina Blue Santa initiative impacts local families
The Celina community came together to donate toys as part of the local Blue Santa program. The Celina Police Department announced recently that 64 Celina families and a total of 188 children will enjoy Christmas this year thanks to donations through the department's Blue Santa initiative.
Celina ParaSport athletes participate at local event
Celina ISD students were among multiple ParaSports athletes Aubrey, Celina, Frisco, Gunter, Little Elm, Prosper, Sanger, and Weatherford who attended a local competition at Prosper High School recently.
At the event, athletes participated in wheelchair basketball, seated volleyball, archery, boccia, bowling, beep baseball, basketball skills, goalball and visual impairment soccer.
"Shoutout to all of our ParaSports athletes for participating/competing/challenging yourself to all of the sports/activities!" Celina ISD stated.
CISD athletes include:
Sasha Adeleke
Kolby Denson
Ryan Emerling
Jenna Hemphill
Cole Ingrum
Alanna Prohl
Berklee Smith
Camden Smith
Logan Villegas
Troy Wilcox
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
