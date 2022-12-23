Celina HS file .JPG

The Celina High School Student Council will host a blood drive with Carter BloodCare on Saturday, Jan. 17. 

The drive will take place at 3455 N. Preston Road. The drive coordinator is Carrie Keaveney carriekeaveney@celinaisd.com (972-382-2303). 

