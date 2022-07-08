Residents going out of town can get some extra help keeping an eye on their homes from the Celina Police Department while they're gone. The vacation watch form is available at bit.ly/3Rj5RiE.
Celina schedules online child safety seminar
Celina residents will have a chance to hear from a Celina police detective about how to protect their kids while online.
Protecting kids online starts with knowing how to talk to your kids about being online, and how to help them make good decisions and stay safe," the event site states. "Learn practical tips and ideas for getting the conversation started about social networking, privacy, mobile devices, computer security, and dealing with cyberbullying from CPD's very own, Det. Armstrong."
The event is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Sept. 12 at 112 N. Colorado St. Register at this link.
Meetings scheduled
The city of Celina has scheduled multiple meetings for the month of July.
The Celina Economic Development Corporation will convene for its regularly scheduled meeting at 12 p.m. July 12 at 302 W. Walnut St.
The Celina City Council will meet for its regular meeting at 5 p.m. July 12. The meeting will take place in the council chambers at 112 N. Colorado St.
The Celina Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. July 19 at 112 N. Colorado St.
The Celina City Council is scheduled to meet for a work session at 9 a.m. July 29 at 112 N. Colorado St.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
