The city of Celina has announced that as of Sept. 1, the intersection of Dallas Parkway and Punk Carter Parkway will operate as a multi-way stop.
"Please be aware of the new traffic pattern at this location and use caution when traveling through the area," the city stated.
Louisiana Drive lane closure
Celina has announced that Louisiana Drive will have a lane closed during working hours at North Louisiana Drive and Business 289 (near Moore Middle School and Martin Elementary School). Two-way traffic will be accessible.
The closure began Aug. 23 and is expected to last until Sept. 29.
More information about road closures, is available at the city's interactive GIS resident road closure map: https://arcg.is/5bfOa1.
Celina ISD addresses new state law regarding vapes and e-cigarettes
On Aug. 14, Celina ISD released a letter addressing Texas House Bill 114, a new law that requires school districts to implement mandatory Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) placement for students found possessing, using, selling, giving or delivering e-cigarettes on school grounds or at a school-related event.
"Effective at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, our school district will fully enforce this new law," stated the letter, written by Russell McDaniel, senior chief of student services and campus leadership. "This means that any student caught violating the new law relating to e-cigarettes will be subject to immediate DAEP placement, as mandated by state law. The DAEP program serves as an alternative to traditional suspension, allowing students to address their behavior while continuing their education in a structured setting.
"Our primary goal is to ensure all students' well-being and academic success. By strictly enforcing the DAEP placement for e-cigarette violations, we aim to discourage the use of harmful substances and create a safer environment that supports our students' overall health and development. We understand that education and communication are essential in preventing such incidents. Therefore, we are committed to reinforcing awareness and education programs about the dangers of e-cigarettes and their impact on health. We encourage parents to join us in this endeavor by having open discussions with your children about the risks associated with e-cigarette usage and the importance of making responsible choices."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.