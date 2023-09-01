Celina file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

The city of Celina has announced that as of Sept. 1, the intersection of Dallas Parkway and Punk Carter Parkway will operate as a multi-way stop.

"Please be aware of the new traffic pattern at this location and use caution when traveling through the area," the city stated. 


