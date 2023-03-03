Celina ISD file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey/staff photo

Celina ISD is taking nominations for employee of the year. 

"As a district, we embody our five principles of community, excellence, innovation, leadership and stewardship. Because our principles are so vital to CISD's culture in every classroom and facility, we want to recognize our CISD employees who exemplify these traits throughout the 2022-23 school year," the district stated.

