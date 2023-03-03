Celina ISD is taking nominations for employee of the year.
"As a district, we embody our five principles of community, excellence, innovation, leadership and stewardship. Because our principles are so vital to CISD's culture in every classroom and facility, we want to recognize our CISD employees who exemplify these traits throughout the 2022-23 school year," the district stated.
Celina residents will be voting for Mayor and City Council Places 4 and 5.
The deadline to register and be eligible to vote in the May election is Thursday, April 6. This can be either the postmark date or the date the application is received in the office of the voter registrar.
Residents can obtain a voter registration application from your voter registrar's office, libraries, most post offices, and high schools. You can also fill out a voter registration application online or request a postage-paid application to be mailed to you.
Collin County has launched a new specialty court to divert mentally ill offenders into a court-supervised outpatient treatment program instead of the traditional criminal justice process.
The program combines mental health treatment with frequent court appearances, home visits, case management, counseling and community based support services.
The specialty court team will work together with community partners such as LifePath Systems to provide mental health treatment for offenders, safeguard the community, and decrease the need for hospitalization and incarceration.
"Collin County continues to make great strides serving those with mental health concerns. We are proud the new diversion court for offenses involving persons with mental illness has been created and appreciate another opportunity to assist those suffering from mental health issues in the criminal Justice system and provide them with services needed to remain stable." Danielle Sneed, Deputy Clinical Officer of LifePath Systems.
The specialty court was funded by a grant from Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office last fall, and is open to people 17 and older with a mental health diagnosis of schizophrenia, schizoaffective, major depression, bipolar and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Its start-up target is to bring 40 eligible cases into the alternative program. The court was slated to begin accepting eligible felony and misdemeanor cases on Feb. 23.
Officials estimate that the diversion program, described as an "intensive community supervision model," will run from 9-12 months for each participant, and those who complete it successfully can get their cases dismissed and expunged from court records. The program will compliment Collin County's Mental Health Managed Counsel Program led by Alyse Ferguson, which is one of only a handful of county advocacy programs in Texas for the mentally ill.
