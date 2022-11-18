Old Celina Park
The Texas Turfgrass Association recently named Old Celina Park as Softball Field of the Year, the city of Celina announced on Sunday, Nov. 13. 

The team is slated to be honored on Dec. 13 at the Texas Turfgrass Association Conference in Denton.

