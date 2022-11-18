The Texas Turfgrass Association recently named Old Celina Park as Softball Field of the Year, the city of Celina announced on Sunday, Nov. 13.
The team is slated to be honored on Dec. 13 at the Texas Turfgrass Association Conference in Denton.
"Great job City Manager Jason Laumer, Director of Parks Cody Webb and all staff that planned and designed this," the city stated. "Another great project we can be proud of in Celina!"
Overnight warming station
With temperatures dipping around freezing, the Salvation Army has opened a warming station in McKinney. The station is provided seasonally (between Nov. 1 and March 21) on nights when temperatures dip to 32 degrees without rain and 35 degrees with rain.
The station provides shelter, meals, bottles of water, coffee and hot drinks.
No identification is required but guests are required to arrive before 10 p.m.
The warming station is located at 600 Wilson Creek Parkway in McKinney.
Collin County wins state contest
Each year the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board (TSSWCB) and the Association of Texas Soil and Water Conservation Districts recognize and celebrate individuals that dedicate themselves to the conservation and management of renewable natural resources. These outstanding conservationists were recognized during an awards luncheon on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston.
The Texas Conservation Awards Program began in the late 1970s to recognize the state’s conservationists and the vital role they play in managing Texas’ natural resources. The program’s purpose is to acknowledge, recognize, and honor individuals that dedicate their time and efforts to the conservation of renewable natural resources.
The program provides an opportunity for competition and incentives to expand and improve conservation efforts and natural resource development, as well as the wise utilization of renewable natural resources. Categories recognized through the Conservation Awards Program are: Conservation Farmer, Conservation Rancher, Conservation Teacher, Friend of Conservation, Poster Contest, Outstanding Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Wildlife Conservationist, Junior Essay Contest, and Senior Essay Contest.
Collin County SWCD #535 was recognized as the 2022 Outstanding SWCD. Located in the Blackland Prairie region, just north of the Dallas Metroplex, Collin County SWCD works diligently to ensure that local natural resources are properly managed and protected. They work diligently to educate and assist landowners with putting conservation efforts on the ground. Collin County SWCD works continuously with engineering firms and developers to ensure the integrity of 99 local floodwater retarding structures are maintained for the safety of its citizens, as well as the infrastructure of the county. The SWCD also has an active EPA 319 grant from the TSSWCB, which has allowed the implementation of over 2,500 Water Quality Management Plans within the Lavon Lake Watershed.
The Collin County SWCD Board of Directors includes:
- Ben L. Scholz - Chairman
- Bill Stelzer - Vice Chairman
- James C Foster - Secretary
- Heather Strait - Member
- Rick Foster - Member
