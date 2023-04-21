Ousley Park Master Planning KB

A preliminary design for Ousley Park previously won a CLIDE award. 

 Courtesy of city of Celina

Celina has scheduled a public meeting regarding the Ousley Park Master Plan for Wednesday, April 26 at Celina City Council Chambers (112 N Colorado St.)

"Ousley Park will be a linear park that follows the Doe Branch corridor near downtown Celina," the city's parks and recreation department stated in a post. "This 9-acre downtown urban park will bring a city park to the downtown residents. The park will incorporate the original Bobcat Stadium, Ralph O’Dell Senior Citizen Park, and the Parks administration within the park. In addition, the park will improve the existing Doe Branch Creek through stream restoration. Ousley Park will include a 12-foot trail that will follow Doe Branch Creek. The City’s Strategic Plan outlines the desire to preserve Celina’s heritage and incorporate the history of this unique area in Celina. The goal is to preserve our heritage. The Ousley Park Master Plan will determine what additional items need to be added to this park." 

