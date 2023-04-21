Celina has scheduled a public meeting regarding the Ousley Park Master Plan for Wednesday, April 26 at Celina City Council Chambers (112 N Colorado St.)
"Ousley Park will be a linear park that follows the Doe Branch corridor near downtown Celina," the city's parks and recreation department stated in a post. "This 9-acre downtown urban park will bring a city park to the downtown residents. The park will incorporate the original Bobcat Stadium, Ralph O’Dell Senior Citizen Park, and the Parks administration within the park. In addition, the park will improve the existing Doe Branch Creek through stream restoration. Ousley Park will include a 12-foot trail that will follow Doe Branch Creek. The City’s Strategic Plan outlines the desire to preserve Celina’s heritage and incorporate the history of this unique area in Celina. The goal is to preserve our heritage. The Ousley Park Master Plan will determine what additional items need to be added to this park."
The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m.
City schedules next clean sweep
Celina's next clean sweep is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon July 29.
The event is open to all Celina residents. Residents should bring a current water bill as proof of residency.
The event will be held at the Public Works building located at 10165 Country Road 106. Upon entering, there will be a checkpoint to verify attendees are Celina residents.
Drivers will be directed to the relevant drop-off zone(s) based on the types of waste they want to dispose of. Drivers and passengers are asked to stay in their cars for safety reasons. Workers will be on-site at each station to unload items from vehicles. please try to ensure that all items are readily accessible to facilitate this process.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.