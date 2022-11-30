The Celina Parks and Recreation survey has asked residents to answer a two-question survey as it looks at how to serve the community.
"Recreation is about helping to build stronger, healthier, happier, and safer communities. It is proven that communities that value and participate in recreational activities develop stronger social bonds, build safer communities, and generally have a healthier and happier population," the department stated on social media. "Different groups of people within the sports and recreation community have different needs and requirements, and the City of Celina Parks and Recreation Department is looking for input on what recreation programs you would like to see in our community!"
According to the city of Celina's most recent newsletter, a feasibility study is currently underway for a Southeast Water Ground Storage, Pump Station and Transmission Pipeline.
In addition, projects under design include: Dallas Parkway 54-inch, 42-inch and 36-inch waterline from the Celina Road Pump Station to J. Fred Smith Parkway; a North Preston Road 24-inch and 18-inch waterline from Marble Street to the Public Works Administration Building; a 12-inch waterline on Frontier Parkway from Preston Hill Circle to Coit Road.
Projects under construction include: Louisiana 18-inch waterline phase 1B from County Road 95 to County Road 99; construction of a six-million-gallon water ground storage tank along Celina Road and FM 428; and Celina Road Pump Station Phase 3.
Road construction
The city of Celina has said that beginning Nov. 27, one lane of S Oklahoma Drive will be closed for road repairs. As a result, two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary signals and flaggers. Drivers are asked to use caution and be aware of workers on the road.
In addition, beginning Nov. 28, one side of Crutchfield Road will be closed to through traffic in Sutton Fields. Two-way traffic into Sutton Fields will be maintained on the southside of the median of Crutchfield Road. The closure will take place for a utility crossing on Crutchfield Road for Fire Station No. 3.
