The Celina Parks and Recreation survey has asked residents to answer a two-question survey as it looks at how to serve the community. 

"Recreation is about helping to build stronger, healthier, happier, and safer communities. It is proven that communities that value and participate in recreational activities develop stronger social bonds, build safer communities, and generally have a healthier and happier population," the department stated on social media. "Different groups of people within the sports and recreation community have different needs and requirements, and the City of Celina Parks and Recreation Department is looking for input on what recreation programs you would like to see in our community!" 

