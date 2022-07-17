In its most recent monthly update, Celina has reported a population of 36,007 residents for June 2022, the same number that was reported in May.
The report came as part of the city's Development Services report, which reported that 96 new homes were permitted in June. The average home value for the month landed at $550,156, and the average square footage is 3,709.
Burn ban in effect
Both Collin and Denton counties have announced burn bans in the wake of high temperatures.
The Denton County burning ban will continue until drought conditions are alleviated. The mandatory burn ban will prohibit all outdoor burning, include restrictions on outdoor hot work (welding and cutting torch operations), and the use of certain combustible materials. Violation of the County Judge executive-ordered burn ban is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
Collin County's 90-day ban will remain in effect until Oct. 9 unless the Texas Forest Service or the county Commissioners Court determines it is no longer necessary.
The order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for: (1) firefighter training; (2) public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; or, (3) burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under Section 153.048 of the Natural Resources Code, and meet the standards of Section 153.047 of the Natural Resources Code.
Upcoming meetings and events
July 19 - The Celina Planning and Zoning Commission will convene for its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 112 N. Colorado St.
July 29 - The Celina City Council has scheduled a work session for 9 a.m. at 112 N. Colorado St.
