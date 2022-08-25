The city held two public engagement meetings this week for residents in advance of projects on Ownsby Parkway and South Colorado Street/South Arizona Drive.
The meetings served to inform residents about the projects and to gather input prior to the projects' start.
The Ownsby Parkway project will include new concrete street construction with associated underground drainage system improvements. Construction is planned to start in January 2023 and will take roughly nine months to complete. During construction, traffic flow will be altered to allow quick access to and from residences.
The South Colorado Street/South Arizona Drive project will include new concrete street construction with associated underground drainage, water, and sanitary sewer improvements. Construction is planned to start in the summer of 2023. The duration of the project is still being determined. During construction, traffic flow will be altered to allow access to and from residences.
Board of Adjustment applications open
The city of Celina has announced that applications for its Board of Adjustment will be open through Monday, Aug. 29.
According to the city website, the Board of Adjustments serves as an appeal body for individuals seeking variances to the zoning ordinance, or to a decision made by an administrative official enforcing the ordinance.
The board, which is made up of five members with two alternates, meets at 6 p.m. the every first Monday of the month at 112 N. Colorado St. Terms last for two years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.