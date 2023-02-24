United Way of Denton County’s free tax preparation program is back for the 2023 tax season with trained volunteers ready to help families in Denton County who earn up to $60,000 annually.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, created by the IRS and implemented by United Way of Denton County since 2008, helps thousands of households file their federal income taxes accurately, on time and for free. From late January to Tax Day on April 18, IRS-certified volunteers at six sites across the county will be ready to help taxpayers retrieve every dollar of refund and credit they are due, including the high value Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Credit, and more.
“This program is a vital resource for struggling households who we refer to as A.L.I.C.E. – Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed,” said Gary Henderson, United Way of Denton County President & CEO. “Our VITA volunteers are a key component in our focus to create economic mobility for households who often live paycheck to paycheck. Maximizing their full tax refund, while saving them hundreds in tax preparation and filing fees sets them up for success in 2023.”
United Way of Denton County’s VITA site opened recently, joining sites at Denton Public Library North Branch, Lewisville Public Library, Little Elm Public Library, Pilot Point Public Library, and Sanger Public Library. VITA locations will be open until April 18, 2023. For specific locations/times, a list of required documents, and other information, go to UnitedWayDenton.org/VITA
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
