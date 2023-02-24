Celina square file
File photo by Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

North Colorado Street will be closed to thru traffic from West Walnut Street and West Pecan Street due to construction, the city announced. 

The closure is slated to last through March 31. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

