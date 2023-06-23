Celina square file
File photo by Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

The Celina Fire Department will be present for storytime at 11 a.m. July 11 at the Celina Public Library. 

Firefighters will be reading a book, discussing fire safety and showing kids their fire trucks. 

