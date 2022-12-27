A student-designed experiment will be traveling to the International Space Station this spring as a part of Student Spaceflight Experiment Program Mission 17. The team is comprised of (left to right) Dr. Tamara Basham, Stefano Sacripanti and Henry Elmendorf.
Collin College students Henry Elmendorf and Stefano Sacripanti are having their experiment sent to space!
The experiment, “Does microgravity affect the formation of symbiotic relationships between soy and rhizobium?”, was selected to fly to the International Space Station as part of Mission 17 of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP). Learn more about the experiment and its upcoming journey here: http://ow.ly/F8YI50M9uGr
Checking for leaks and burst pipes
As the weather warms above freezing, any pipes that were frozen may begin to burst. In the event of a broken water pipe, residents must shut off their water as soon as possible.
Residents who need assistance turning off their water or have another water/sewer emergency can call (972) 382-2682.
Celebrating a promotion
The Celina PD congratulated Officer Andrew "Cody" Kincaid for his promotion to the rank of Corporal.
“Cpl. Kincaid is a great asset to this Department and the Celina community he serves,” the department said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.